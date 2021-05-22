Kejriwal gives ₹1 crore to doctor’s kin

New Delhi

22 May 2021 23:18 IST

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday provided financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of ‘Corona warrior’ Dr. Anas Mujahid who died after contracting the infection in the line of duty.

Mujahid was a junior resident doctor in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at the GTB Hospital where he succumbed to COVID-19 on May 9 in a matter of a few hours. He was 26 years old.

The government stated Mujahid contracted the infection while on duty on May 8. He was a resident of Mustafabad and is survived by his father Dr. Mujahidul Islam, mother Nasima Mujahid, brothers Imaduddin, Maaz and Hassan and sister Sidrah.

“Like my son, Anas, sacrificed his life serving the people of the nation, I want that my other children to also grow up to serve the nation,” his Dr Mujahidul said.

“Late Dr. Anas was hard working and serving the people of Delhi at GTB hospital since the time Corona emerged in Delhi. While serving the patients and being on his duty, he succumbed to COVID… it is because of people like Anas that we are able to save lives and the Delhi government is able to fight the COVID pandemic,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He assured the family of any help in the future as and when needed.