Kejriwal given insulin: Tihar Jail; victory for Delhi’s people: AAP

April 24, 2024 01:59 am | Updated 01:59 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Tihar Jail administration on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered a “low dose” of insulin on Monday night following a spike in his blood sugar levels.

A day earlier, a Delhi court had directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to constitute a medical board to examine the CM and decide on his demand for the administration of insulin to keep his blood sugar levels in check.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh termed the development a “victory” for city’s people.

A jail official said, “Kejriwal’s blood sugar level was found to be 217 mg/dL around 7 p.m., after which the doctors looking after him decided to give him the insulin dose.”

Mr. Kejriwal, a diabetic, has been in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. AAP has alleged that the jail authorities have denied insulin access to the CM despite repeated requests by him. However, the probe agency has accused him of deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and other food items sent from home to spike his sugar levels and use the same as grounds to secure bail.