Kejriwal given insulin after spike in sugar level: Tihar officials

Kejriwal’s blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 p.m. on April 22, following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.

April 23, 2024 10:27 am | Updated 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been administered a "low dose" of insulin after his blood sugar level spiked, officials of Tihar jail in Delhi said on April 23.

Delhi Court rejects Kejriwal’s plea for regular consultation with doctor

"Kejriwal was given two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors", a Tihar official said.

His blood sugar level reading was found to be 217 around 7 p.m., following which the doctors at Tihar looking after him decided to give him the insulin, the official said.

AIIMS specialists, during a video conference with the Chief Minister on April 20, had advised Tihar doctors that insulin could be given to him if his sugar level crosses a certain level, he added.

Also read | ED lied about insulin requirement for Kejriwal: Atishi

Meanwhile, AAP sources said Mr. Kejriwal's blood sugar level had crossed 320 in Tihar. They said this is the first time that insulin has been given to him in the jail even as his sugar level had been increasing for some time.

The Delhi chief minister was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government''s now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

