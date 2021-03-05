Kejriwal gets vaccinated, says there is nothing to fear

NEW DELHI

05 March 2021 00:34 IST

He appeals to all to take COVID-19 jab

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital and appealed to all eligible people to get vaccinated at the earliest.

After being administered the vaccine, Mr. Kejriwal, who was accompanied by his parents, said that they were all feeling perfectly well after receiving the dose. “My parents and I have received our first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. We are fortunate that we now have a vaccine. I want to appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get the COVID-19 vaccination done,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that there was nothing to fear and that everybody should get vaccinated.

“We are constantly in touch with the Central government and are working to on their directions. As and when we receive further directions, we will increase the number of vaccination centres. I and my parents have been administered the Covidshield vaccine. We have enough stock of the vaccine,” he said.

