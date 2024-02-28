ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal gets eighth ED summons in excise case

February 28, 2024 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued eighth summons to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before the agency on March 4 for questioning in the case linked to the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy.

Mr. Kejriwal has so far skipped all previous seven summonses from the ED, terming them as “illegal”.

The party had in a statement on Monday said the ED should stop sending summonses to the leader and wait for the court’s decision, which was approached by the agency on the matter.

The case against Mr. Kejriwal is based on an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy, which was subsequently withdrawn. Two AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are in judicial custody in connection with the case.

