Kejriwal gets bail: truth triumphs, says AAP; trial still not over: BJP

Celebrations broke out outside the Chief Minister’s residence and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters on Thursday evening after a Delhi court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested in March by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.

Soon after Mr. Kejriwal got bail, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, “Truth can be troubled, but not defeated.”

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Satyamev Jayate (Truth alone triumphs).”

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a video statement, said, “This decision is a huge win for not just Delhi but the entire country. This decision will set a huge precedent.”

“In court, the ED lawyer said that in such cases, we make approvers to support our case and give them inducements. This shows that they have no evidence against us,” he added.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh, who is also out on bail in the same case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of the AAP government, said, “Justice has prevailed in a case built on lies, deceit and fabricated facts. The bail granted to Arvind Kejriwal will strengthen people’s faith in the country’s judicial system. This decision is a strong slap on the lies of the BJP. There is a wave of happiness among every worker of the Aam Aadmi Party.”

“This case was based on lies and deceits by the BJP government but now truth has prevailed. This decision will make the people’s faith in the courts stronger.”

‘May still be punished’

Reacting to the development, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said Mr. Kejriwal has been granted bail, not acquitted. “The trial will continue, and he may still be punished tomorrow,” Mr. Sachdeva said.