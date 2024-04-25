Kejriwal gets 2 weeks’ time to file response in ED summonses case

April 25, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi:

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted time to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to file a response to the statements made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) regarding his alleged non-compliance with its summonses in the excise case. The ED made the submissions in response to two petitions by Mr. Kejriwal, seeking revision of an order by a Magistrate Court summoning the CM to appear before it.

Rajiv Mohan, representing the AAP chief, told the court that he needed time to file a rejoinder to the ED’s response as there are over 30 cases pending against Mr. Kejriwal in various courts. Following this, the CM was given two weeks to file the rejoinder.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and is in Tihar Jail now. He had skipped nine summonses by the ED from October 2023 to March 2024.

In another hearing pertaining to the excise policy case, a city court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to submit by May 7 the statements of witnesses and accused.

