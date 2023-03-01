Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet

March 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to the L-G for appointing them as Cabinet Ministers. This comes a day after the arrested Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the cabinet.

Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena has recommended to the President of India that the resignations of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain may be accepted, officials at Raj Niwas said on Wednesday.

AAP's second-in-command, Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

AAP’s objective of providing good education, and health facilities to Delhiites will remain unchanged: Raaj Kumar Anand

Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand, who was given the additional charge of education and health departments following the resignation of Mr. Sisodia, said the objective of his party to provide good education and health facilities to people of the city will remain unchanged.

Speaking to PTI after taking charge, he said he has asked all the departments allotted to him to prepare PPTs of the work done by them.

“Just because there is a new face, the party’s objectives will not change. We want to provide the best education to our children and top-notch healthcare facilities to citizens. I will work in the same direction,” Mr. Anand said.

The Delhi Social Welfare Minister also said that he will be meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal later in the day and will take charge in accordance with ‘‘what the Chief Minister says’‘.

Mr. Anand has been given the charge of education, land, and building, vigilance, services, tourism, art culture and language, labour, employment, health and industries in addition to his existing portfolios.

Talking about his new role, he said, “I have asked the departments to prepare PPTs of work done by them so far and future projects to get understanding.” In a significant turn of events, arrested Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain had on Tuesday resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet amidst BJP’s persistent onslaught against the AAP over the corruption charges against its leaders.

Mr. Sisodia’s portfolios have been given to Kailash Gahlot and Mr. Anand till the appointment of new Ministers.

(With inputs from PTI)

