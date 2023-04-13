ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal for free bus passes to construction workers

April 13, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Labour Department to explore the possibility of providing all registered construction workers of the city with free bus travel passes, in addition to those who are already availing it, according to authorities. 

The CM also directed the department to assess the possibility of group life insurance for construction workers, similar to that provided for lawyers. Mr. Kejriwal emphasised that the government department should make positive and effective use of the funds so that all the registered workers can get full benefit of their policies.

