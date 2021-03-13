Kejriwal flags off celebration of India’s 75th year of Independence

Chief Minister felicitates eminent citizens at the event

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday presided over the commencement of year-long activities to celebrate 75th year of India’s Independence with an event at Central Park in Connaught Place here.

Mr. Kejriwal unfurled the Indian flag on the stage and felicitated several eminent citizens.

The Chief Minister said that food, water, electricity, shelter and employment were among the dreams of 130 crore Indians, and people should together make a resolution to fulfil these.

The programme also witnessed eminent singer Palash Sen’s music concert.

Among those felicitated were Anguri Devi, a resident of Chilla in Mayur Vihar, who was one of the beneficiaries of the CM’s Tirth Yatra Scheme; Gogi Saroj Pal, an eminent Indian artist; Suman Kurade, who runs an organisation called Goenkarancho Ekvot and is organising the three-day Goa Festival in the city.

Raghu Rai, photographer and photojournalist; Jaspal Kaur (91), the first woman who was compensated by Mr. Kejriwal under the 1984 rehabilitation scheme; Giriraj, a sculptor and potter who in 1987 won a national award in pottery; Kamla Bhasin, an Indian developmental feminist activist, poet, author, and social scientist; G.K Aggarwal, a well-known orthopedic; Khalida Zaidi, a retired principal who has displayed exemplary service through her tenure at a civic body school were also honoured.

He also felicitated Riaz Umar, a renowned educationalist from Zakir Hussain Delhi College; Shefalika Verma, a Sahitya Akademi awardee, and Col. Ashok Tara, a veteran who has been awarded the Vir Chakra.