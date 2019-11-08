Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 100 standard-floor buses at Rajghat Bus Depot on Thursday.

“A total of 3,000 buses will hit the roads of the national capital in the next 6-7 months, out of which 1,000 will be electric buses, which will be the biggest such deployment so far. The buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, alarm buttons, hydraulic lifts for the differently abled and other modern advancements,” he announced during the event.

Talking about relaxation of the ongoing odd-even scheme on November 11 and 12, the Chief Minister said: “We respect the sentiments of the Sikh community. Many Sikh organisations have requested relaxation of the scheme on November 11 and 12 as it is the 550th Guru Nanak Jayanti. We will have a meeting in this regard and take a decision.”

He said that the government will also take care of the maintenance of the buses. “Earlier, we used to face issues with last-mile delivery of various services. Budgets have been sanctioned even by the previous governments for maintaining schools and hospitals, but only this government has worked on maintaining schools and hospitals with that budget. In the same way, this government will ensure timely maintenance of all the features of the buses,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A total of 129 buses were flagged off in October, the government said. “A total of 1,000 low-floor AC buses are also being inducted,” read an official statement.