Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi.
The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of women.
“I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have hit Delhi’s roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernize Delhi’s public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen,” Mr. Kejriwal said.
