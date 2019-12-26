Delhi

Kejriwal flags off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside a bus before flagging-off new ultra modern buses in New Delhi, Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inside a bus before flagging-off new ultra modern buses in New Delhi, Thursday, December 26, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

These buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of women.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday flagged off 100 standard-floor buses in Delhi.

The buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features like hydraulic lifts for the differently-abled persons, GPS trackers, panic buttons and CCTV cameras to ensure safety of women.

“I have flagged off 100 more buses today. Now, many new buses have hit Delhi’s roads over the past few months. It is my dream to modernize Delhi’s public transport infrastructure so that it becomes a comfortable option for every citizen,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
road transport
public transport
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 26, 2019 1:14:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/kejriwal-flags-off-100-standard-floor-buses-in-delhi/article30400804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY