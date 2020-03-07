Kejriwal flags off 100 low-floor CNG buses in the Capital

New Delhi

07 March 2020 01:35 IST

37-seater buses are equipped with state-of-the-art features

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off 100 low-floor CNG buses from Rajghat Depot here on Friday.

The buses are equipped with ultra-modern facilities and state-of-the-art features, like fire detection systems, remote monitoring systems, GPS trackers, panic buttons, CCTV cameras, hydraulic lifts, wheelchair ramps for the convenience of the differently abled, the Delhi government said in a statement.

These buses, the statement said, have 37 seats. Fourteen panic buttons have been installed inside each of these.

“I want to congratulate the people of Delhi. Hundreds of new buses were flagged-off in the last few months and I have been told that buses have been deployed on the roads of Delhi after a span of 10 years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“The Delhi government is going to deploy 9,000 buses on the roads of the city within next year...We will turn the Transport sector in Delhi into a model and modern sector,” the Chief Minister said.

Following the elections, he added, he had held meetings with the Transport Department and was working in the direction of “revolutionising the Transport sector in Delhi”.

The tender for electronic buses, he said, had also been passed and new electronic buses would be procured by the end of March.