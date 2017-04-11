‘Kejriwal fearing serious defeat in upcoming polls’

Vijender Gupta, leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against what he termed were “objectionable” posters portraying him in a “villainous” light next to the “smiling face” of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Seeks action

Days after these posters emerged at locations across the Capital, Mr. Gupta has demanded “strict action” against the AAP and Mr. Kejriwal.

He said that the move was an attempt “to defame him”.

‘Not a beauty contest’

“These posters have come up at as many as 200 locations in Delhi, which is in direct violation of the model code of conduct. The AAP seems to be thinking of this as a beauty contest instead of an election. Since it has run out of issues, both the party and Mr. Kejriwal are making attempts like these and running away from debating on issues that I challenged them to,” Mr. Gupta told The Hindu.

The municipal corporations go to polls on April 23.

‘Objectionable’ move

Mr. Kejriwal, the LOP alleged, was “fearing serious defeat in the upcoming elections”, which is why he had put up “objectionable” posters and banners throughout the Capital.

According to him, the posters show “the smiling face of Kejriwal and a villainous photo of the LOP” with the caption ‘MCD ki bagdor kisko? Kejriwal or Vijender Gupta (BJP)’, asking voters as to who they would prefer to hold the reins of the municipal corporations.

‘Degrading photo’

Describing his photo as “degrading and a move to defame him”, Mr. Gupta has demanded that the Commission take immediate legal action against the AAP.

‘Against code of conduct’

“Lakhs of such posters installed all over Delhi must be removed forthwith as this openly violates of the model code of conduct. Taking a serious note of the matter, the State Election Commission has assured me that it will issue a notice to the AAP,” he said.

Elections to the municipal corporations, he added, were a constitutional requirement.

Mr. Kejriwal and the AAP “should take the matter seriously,” Mr. Gupta said.