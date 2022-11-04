Kejriwal failed to stop stubble burning in Punjab: Delhi BJP

Congress says Chief Minister is busy holding political rallies in poll-bound States, leaving the Capital to fight the worsening air quality on its own 

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
November 04, 2022 00:27 IST

BJP leaders Parvesh Sahib Singh (right) and Adesh Gupta | Photo Credit: File photo

 

The Delhi government came under attack from the Opposition BJP and Congress on Thursday over the ‘severe’ air pollution in the city.

Addressing a joint press conference, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party for failing to stop stubble burning in Punjab. 

“Earlier when pollution increased in Delhi,[Chief Minister Arvind] Kejriwal used to question the Punjab government daily by holding press conferences, but now when pollution is increasing under his own party’s governance there, he is coming up with all kinds of excuses,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Gupta said the Kejriwal government has turned Delhi into a “gas chamber” as it has spent all the money on “setting up hoardings and posters” instead of buying machines for farmers to help them remove crop residue.

The Delhi Congress said the Chief Minister is busy holding political rallies in poll-bound States, leaving Delhi to fight the worsening air quality on its own. 

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said, “In the absence of an effective leader in the Capital, people are suffering with air pollution crossing the ‘severe’ mark.”

He added that the Delhi Congress was considering moving court to demand the closure of schools, colleges and coaching institutes during the “air emergency” as its appeal to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena and other officials regarding the same had remained unanswered.

