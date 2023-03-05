ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal extends support to Sibal's new platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi'

March 05, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

“I appeal to everyone to join this.”

PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to people, including lawyers, to join Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's newly launched platform 'Insaaf ke Sipahi' to fight injustice.

Mr. Sibal, an eminent lawyer and an Independent Rajya Sabha member, announced on Saturday that he was setting up a new platform called, ‘Insaaf ke Sipahi’, to fight injustice prevailing in the country, and sought support of Chief Ministers and other leaders of opposition parties.

"This is a very important initiative of Kapil Sibal sahib. I appeal to everyone to join this and we will fight injustice together," Mr. Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Kejriwal said that Mr. Sibal is a well known lawyer who is very active when it comes to social and political issues. 

With his initiative, Mr. Sibal wants to connect people belonging to various sections of the society, “especially the lawyers” across the country, he said. 

 

"I appeal to lawyers and people of the country to join this initiative, and make every possible effort to help aggrieved persons get justice, wherever there is injustice with anybody,” he said.

Alleging that a government working against the citizens is at the helm, Mr. Sibal on Saturday had announced his new platform.

Mr. Sibal said he would hold a public meeting of the new platform at the Jantar Mantar on March 11 and put forward a new vision of India. He added that it was an open invitation for everyone, including Opposition leaders and common people, to join him at the event.

