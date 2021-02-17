Kejriwal expresses gratitude to Delhiites on first anniversary of third stint

Kejriwal talks about govt.’s achievements in fighting virus

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the occasion of the completion of one year of the Aam Aadmi Party Delhi government’s third term in office, shared a video message to express his gratitude to residents on Tuesday.

A year ago, Mr. Kejriwal had said the citizens of Delhi gave one of their sons a chance to serve once again.

“One year ago, you all gave your son another opportunity to serve everyone. It has been a very tough year but all the citizens of Delhi have worked together. All of us together have made Delhi a model of success in the world,” he said.

COVID-19 crisis

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government's work on home isolation, plasma bank and oximeter against the novel coronavirus was being discussed all over the world. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, every citizen of Delhi has worked along with the government. Today the Delhi government’s home isolation model, setting up of the plasma bank and oximeter distribution are being discussed around the world,” he said.

The Delhi government, he said, fed millions of people during the lockdown, distributed free ration and arranged transportation for trapped migrant labourers to their home and was able to continue subsidies on electricity and water amidst all the challenges.

“Amid all these limitations the government maintained free electricity and water schemes,” he said.

Education and health

Meanwhile, he said, government school students scored 98% results in board examinations and the people of the city also continued to get good education and affordable healthcare.

“Delhi government school students scored 98% in Class 12 and made all the citizens proud. During these six years of development, every child of Delhi is getting quality education. Today, every patient is getting quality and affordable healthcare. Now Delhi gets 24 hours of free electricity,” he also said.