Kejriwal expresses gratitude after Delhi receives surplus oxygen

NEW DELHI

06 May 2021 16:47 IST

The Chief Minister remains optimistic about receiving the required quantity of more than 700 MT of oxygen daily.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the Center had supplied 730MT of oxygen to the Capital on Wednesday which was more than the 700 MT that the city has demanded. He hoped that the Centre would supply over 700 MT regularly and that it was not a one time supply.

“If the Centre continues to supply over 700 MT of oxygen, hospitals that had to originally reduce the intake of patients will be able to add extra beds and the various beds added by the Delhi government will have enough oxygen supply and come in service for patients,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that if the supply of oxygen continues, the Delhi government will ensure that no patient dies due to the unavailability of oxygen and every patient needing oxygen will be able to receive it.

The Chief Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court for ensuring that oxygen is delivered to the Capital and hoped that the supply would continue.

He requested all Delhiites to get vaccinated and said that although Delhi was facing a shortage of vaccines, the government was expecting supply soon and stressed in the importance of getting vaccinated at the earliest.