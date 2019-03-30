‘Kejriwal ensuring sedition case does not affect Kanhaiya’s political career’

Terming it his “secret agenda,” Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta on Friday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of deliberately withholding prosecution sanction in the JNU sedition case to ensure that it did not become a “stumbling block” for Kanhaiya Kumar’s political career.

The former JNUSU president is an accused in the case and is contesting the Lok Sabha elections on a CPI ticket from Begusarai.

“Mr. Kanhaiya is fighting election on a ticket from the CPI in the coming Lok Sabha elections. CPI’s Bihar secretary Satya Narain Singh has confirmed that Kejriwal will campaign for Mr. Kanhaiya in Begusarai,” Mr. Gupta argued.

“Now, it is confirmed that behind the drama of repeated delay in filing the chargesheet since January 14 this year lies Kejriwal’s deliberate, planned and sustained strategy to ensure that the sedition case does not come as a stumbling block in Kanhaiya Kumar’s political journey,” Mr. Gupta alleged.

The Leader of Opposition argued that Mr. Kejriwal’s “political support” to Mr. Kanhaiya, had shown that his “real sympathy lies with urban naxalism” and the “tukre-tukre” gang led by the former JNUSU president.

Had he been chargesheeted, Mr. Gupta argued, both his candidature and campaigning would have come under a cloud but Mr. Kejriwal “wanted to facilitate Mr. Kanhaiya’s uninterrupted political activity.”

“The AAP government’s stand in the sedition case has exposed the anti-national and anarchist mindset of Kejriwal,” he alleged.