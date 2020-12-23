Kejriwal encourages AUD graduates to be entrepreneurs, job providers

NEW DELHI

23 December 2020 23:56 IST

Delhi CM addresses university’s ninth convocation

Addressing the ninth convocation of Ambedkar University Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday told students that they must look towards becoming entrepreneurs and becoming job providers.

He added that the Delhi government was launching a start-up policy that would guide them and provide legal, technical and financial support and requested students to avail the opportunity to start their own business to build a better India.

“Many of you have got placements. I am not saying that you should give that up. I am saying that you should gain experience in the field and then after a few years, your aim should be to quit the job and start something on your own,” Mr. Kejriwal told students.

‘Take part in politics’

In his address, he also stressed on the importance of every individual participating in the politics of the country. “You do not have to be a politician to participate in the politics of the country. If people stop participating in the politics of the country then they will stop participating in democracy and then democracy will go for a toss,” Mr. Kejiwal said. He added that every citizen needs to participate in the democracy in all their actions and come together to fix some of the bad systems that exist.

During the convocation, 1,003 students who have completed the prescribed requirements during the academic year 2019-20 were awarded with PhD, MPhil, MBA, MA, UG degrees in various fields of studies. The breakup of the students who received their degrees and diplomas are: UG – 442; MA – 470; MBA – 34; MPhil – 51; PG Diploma – 02 and PhD – 04. There are total 656 female students out of 1,003 graduating students.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia congratulated the university and the students for earning their degrees in one of the toughest years for education due to the pandemic. He praised AUD for having a system of having continuous assessments and not relying on one examination at the end of the year. Mr. Sisodia also asked students and faculty to look at the skills they have gathered in adopting technology and see how it can be used to reach out to most number of students.

Vice-Chancellor Anu Singh Lather, presented the report on the achievements of the university while Bhikhu Parekh, Professor of Political Theory and a member in the House of Lords, U.K., delivered the convocation address.