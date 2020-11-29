Kejriwal draws hope from ‘third wave’ trends

Capital reports highest-ever tests at 69,051 and less than 5,000 new COVID cases

The national capital reported 4,998 new COVID-19 cases and highest-ever number of tests at 69,051 in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday. Also, the death toll rose to 8,998 with 89 more deaths being reported in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 5,61,742 cases, 5,16,166 people have recovered and there are 36,578 active cases. “Since 7 Nov, cases and positivity in Delhi are going down. Today, less than 5000 cases, 89 deaths and 7.24 positivity. Hope this trend continues. Delhiites and Delhi govt together will win over this third wave also. Pl continue to observe all precautions (sic),” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted while sharing the bulletin.

Delhi recorded 6,746 cases on Sunday, 4,454 on Monday, 6,224 on Tuesday, 5,246 on Wednesday, 5,475 on Thursday and 5,482 on Friday. The city had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases on November 11.

The positivity rate on Saturday was 7.24% and the overall positivity till now is 9.10%, as per the bulletin.

Vacant beds

Out of the total 18,389 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 9,793 are vacant. There are 5,331 containment zones in the city as of Saturday. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has reduced by 50% compared to November 7, when it was a little over 15%.

He also said that the whole of Delhi can be inoculated in “three to four weeks” once the vaccine is available. The Health minister said that Delhi should be given priority during the distribution of the vaccine as it is the national capital.