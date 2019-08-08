Kejriwal distributes smartphones to 10,000 anganwadi workers

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday distributed smartphones to around 10,000 anganwadi workers in the city and launched the Delhi government’s ambitious Early Childhood Care Curriculum.

“There is a perception that anganwadis are merely centres for providing food to children. Children will come and they will be fed and sent back. Now an Early Childhood Care Curriculum is being introduced to ensure that anganwadis provide the kind of care and education that is provided at expensive playschools. Even the poor will have access to the facilities that the rich do. Anganwadis will now be developed into playschools,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that earlier, anganwadi workers had to maintain 11 or 12 registers monthly at each anganwadi. “Now using smartphones, you will be able to enter everything into our database and the government will directly have access to that information. This is a digitisation of the entire anganwadi sector that will not only benefit you, but also the department,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking at the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, said, “Across the world it has been acknowledged that 80% of a child’s brain development takes place by the age of six. But India has continued to neglect early childhood care. Delhi’s anganwadi reforms are an effort to change that, and build a model for the country... Today we are launching the Early Childhood Care Curriculum along the lines of the world’s best early childhood care methodologies.”