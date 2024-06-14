Kejriwal directed govt. to solve water crisis as soon as possible, says Atishi

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal instructed her to take measures to curb the ongoing water scarcity issue in Delhi “as soon as possible”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister, along with Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, met Mr. Kejriwal at Tihar Jail for the first time on Thursday since he returned to jail, where he is lodged in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy.

Briefing the media about the meeting, Ms. Atishi said, “The Chief Minister inquired about issues related to power and water supply, and told me that he was watching news of the water crisis on television while in jail.” She added that he directed both leaders to take “all necessary steps” to overcome the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister on Thursday also inspected the main pipeline network carrying water from the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant in east Delhi to south Delhi, and instructed officials to increase patrolling across the city to report and fix any leakages.

“We are ensuring that not even a single drop of water is wasted due to pipeline leakage in this hour of crisis,” she said, adding that efforts are on to source additional water from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Ms. Atishi said that the present crisis of a daily shortfall of 50 million gallons per day in water production could not be solely attributed to the tanker mafia. “Water production in Delhi has fallen due to a lack of adequate supply of raw water through the Yamuna river and other sources,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, over 1,000 tankers of the Delhi Jal Board are supplying water to areas such as unauthorised colonies and slums which have no access to the pipeline network. These tankers make eight to 10 trips to supply water, meaning only four or five million gallons per day are being used,” she said.

“If the tanker mafia is active and, for instance, 100 to 200 tankers are being operated by them, they cannot be using more than 0.1 to 0.5 million gallons per day. So even if they are completely restrained, it will not solve the water crisis, since we are facing a much bigger shortfall of 50 million gallons per day,” she added.

‘Failure to stop theft, leaks’

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva reacted to the Minister’s statements, saying she was “solely responsible” for the water crisis.

“Today, when the Delhi government owed a reply to the people of Delhi after being reprimanded by the Supreme Court and facing condemnation from the public over failure to stop water theft and transmission leakage losses, Atishi has again resorted to her old script of conveying the Chief Minister’s concern,” he said.

“She [Atishi] is solely responsible for water mismanagement and the subsequent crisis, and should immediately resign and take moral responsibility for the hardships people are facing,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.