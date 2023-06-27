Kejriwal demands L-G’s resignation over deteriorating law and order situation

June 27, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

Attacking the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena on Monday over the armed robbery in Pragati Maidan tunnel, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded his resignation.

Reacting to a CCTV footage of the incident, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “L-G should resign and make way for someone who can provide safety and security to the people of Delhi. If the Central government is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show you how to make a city safe for its citizens.”

Two men were allegedly robbed of ₹2 lakh by the four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on Saturday. The police has received a dramatic CCTV footage that captured the alleged gunpoint robbery.

Two suspects have been apprehended in the case, said the police late on Monday. DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said the remaining suspects have been identified and that raids are being conducted to nab them. A case under IPC Sections 397 and 34 had been filed by the police after the armed robbery.

Addressing a press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar said that Mr. Saxena’s “failure” to control law and order is a consequence of him being an outsider. “His lack of understanding of Delhi’s dynamics has resulted in a total collapse of law and order. The L-G is disastrously failing at protecting Delhi,” she said. Ms. Kakkar accused the L-G of bringing “jungle raj” to Delhi and claimed that hospitals, universities and roads are no longer safe.

She said that this was not an isolated incident in Delhi and in the recent past, the city has seen horrifying incidents like an elderly woman being brutally stabbed by young men, two young women being fatally shot at their own house, and a girl being dragged under a car for 20 km.

“The role of the police is of paramount importance for curbing crimes. However, with only 30% to 40% of the required personnel present in police stations, how can we expect them to effectively combat crime. Despite the availability of crucial files and reports, the understaffed police are not able to take adequate measures to track down criminals,” she said.

Ms. Kakkar said that regular surveillance and close monitoring of criminals is imperative to tackle the escalating crime rates in the city, but “severe shortage” of policemen hampers the efforts.