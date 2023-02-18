Kejriwal demands L-G’s resignation after SC order on mayoral elections

February 18, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order prohibiting the members nominated to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from voting in mayoral polls as a “victory for democracy”. He said the court order proves that Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena, with the BJP, passed illegal and unconstitutional orders, and demanded Mr. Saxena’s resignation.

‘Welcome the order’

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed the order. “We hope that AAP will not create any ruckus in the [MCD] House and that Delhi gets a Mayor soon,” he said.

A senior MCD official said the file for issuing a notice to convene the House has been sent to the Delhi government. After being cleared by the Urban Development Department and the Chief Minister’s Office, it will be sent to Raj Niwas for final approval.

The civic polls, which were held on December 4, 2022, saw AAP emerge victorious with 134 wards in the 250-ward House. The BJP finished second with 104 wards. Two months have passed since then. However, the city is yet to get a Mayor.

The House had met thrice to hold mayoral polls — January 6, January 24 and February 6. However, each meeting ended in adjournment following heated exchanges between councillors of the AAP and the BJP over various issues.

AAP’s mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi subsequently approached the Supreme Court and sought early conduct of the polls. Civic officials said that the apex court’s directions could clear the path to hold the mayoral elections.

“The apex court directed that the Mayor be elected first, after which the Mayor will preside over the remaining House elections. So, now there is no room for misinterpretation or confusion,” said an official.

However, another official said the new Mayor might not enjoy a full term in office. “This is because the Mayor’s election is held annually. Given that the calendar year here starts from April 1, the new Mayor will only be able to serve until March 31 unless the Delhi Municipal Corporation [DMC] Act is amended,” the official said.

AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Supreme Court’s decision showed that the L-G’s actions were a “matter of concern”.

Political slugfest

“It has been ascertained that the L-G is an unapologetically dishonest man who has no regard for the law of the land. It is a matter of shame that Delhi has an L-G whom the court feels the need to reprimand. The way this man acts is a matter of concern and a threat to the State. Vinai Kumar Saxena has no right to stay in his office. He must resign immediately,” he said. Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the Supreme Court has exposed “the syndicate of the BJP and the L-G”.

Talking about the apex court order, Mr. Sachdeva told The Hindu, “The DMC Act was not clear about the voting rights of the aldermen. But now that the apex court has clarified on how the Act should be interpreted, we have no problem.”