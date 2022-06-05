Kejriwal demands action plan to stop killings of Kashmiri Pandits

Will meet Amit Shah to discuss the situation with him: Kejriwal

The Delhi Chief Minister demanded that the Centre immediately cancel the bonds that Kashmiri Pandits were “forced to sign” under the PM Relief Plan, which barred them from working outside Kashmir. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Will meet Amit Shah to discuss the situation with him: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday demanded an action plan from the Union government on how it aimed to stop the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits, Hindus and Army personnel in the Valley.

“Kashmir wants action, the nation wants action, Indian citizens want action. Enough of your meetings, what is the plan? When will you take action?” Mr. Kejriwal questioned the Centre at the Jan Aakrosh rally by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at Jantar Mantar to commemorate those killed in the Valley.

He said in the past 30 years, there have been two incidents of exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley and both of them happened under the watch of a BJP government.

“This means the BJP is incompetent to handle Kashmir. The Centre should accept all the demands of Kashmiri Pandits and provide them with the highest levels of protection and security to make them feel safe,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Ever since the Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on May 30, AAP has been attacking the BJP over the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks come months after the BJP accused him of mocking the troubles faced by Kashmiri Pandits. In the Delhi Assembly on March 24, the Chief Minister had made a speech attacking the BJP for promoting the film The Kashmir Files.

He had said that instead of demanding that the film be made tax-free, the party should tell the filmmaker to upload it for free viewing on YouTube.

‘Will meet Amit Shah’

At the rally, Mr. Kejriwal said the entire nation was rattled by the violence unfolding in Kashmir and that there was a great degree of anger over the targeted killings.

He assured every single resident of Jammu and Kashmir of AAP’s support. The party would not falter in taking any necessary step in ensuring peace, Mr. Kejriwal said.

“I will soon meet Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the situation with him. The entire country is here to protect Kashmir. We will definitely find a solution,” he said.

“When the government brought them back to the Valley, they were promised safety and assured of not having to flee their homes again. But neither the BJP-ruled Centre nor their government has a solution to this problem faced by innocent Kashmiri Pandits,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also demanded that the Centre immediately cancel the bonds that Kashmiri Pandits were “forced to sign” under the PM Relief Plan that bar them from working outside Kashmir.

Warning to Pakistan

The Chief Minister also sent out a warning to Pakistan in his address and told the country to stay away from Kashmir. “There is no force in the world strong enough to take Kashmir away from India. Every single Indian stands by Kashmir. With great responsibility, I advise Pakistan, end your delusion and give up your plans. If our country starts acting as per our might, then there won’t be an ounce of your country left for the history to remember,” he said.