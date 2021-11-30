Kejriwal defamed farmers to hide failure to curb pollution: BJP

New Delhi

30 November 2021

Why is pollution persisting despite no stubble burning, asks Opposition

The BJP on Monday demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologise to the farmers of Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana for “projecting them as villains” in regard to stubble burning and the resulting pollution in the Capital.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly asked why air pollution levels in the city were still high despite no stubble being currently burnt in these States.

“Kejriwal had projected them as a villain across the country, blaming farmers, especially from Punjab, for the pollution in Delhi. Now there is no incident of stubble burning anywhere in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, but Delhi’s pollution remains in the dangerous category,” Mr. Bidhuri said.

“The AQI crossed 400 on Monday. The people of Delhi are forced to breathe poisonous air. Now they have no excuse to escape the responsibility of pollution,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal had “started a campaign” to defame the farmers of Punjab, Haryana, and other neighbouring States from October, the BJP leader said.

The Kejriwal Government had also blamed the use of fireworks during Deepavali celebrations. It had made “shoddy” allegations against the BJP that they “inspired the people to burst crackers” leading to pollution.

“Now that there is neither stubble nor firecrackers, the Delhi Government should tell us the cause of pollution now. The Delhi Government should accept the Capital is getting polluted because of the reasons which are born within itself,” the leader said.