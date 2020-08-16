Kejriwal credits residents for ‘COVID control’

New Delhi

16 August 2020 00:29 IST

CM says schools in Delhi will remain shut till govt. is sure situation has improved

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday praised the “two crore people of Delhi” for their efforts in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, but said that schools in the Capital would not reopen till the government is sure that circumstances are conducive.

Delivering his Independence Day speech at the Delhi Secretariat, Mr. Kejriwal said the COVID situation in the city was “much better” now but there was still a long way to go. He said the success of the ‘Delhi Model’ was a result of the “togetherness of people, organisations, institutions and governments” and thanked them for their collective efforts.

Mr. Kejriwal announced the provision of distributing oxygen concentrators for regulating the oxygen levels of recovered COVID patients.

Seven ‘corona warriors’ were also invited to the event and lauded for serving people while risking their lives.

Mr. Kejriwal paid tributes to martyrs and freedom fighters. “Today is the day to remember those who have struggled all their lives for this freedom. Mahatma Gandhi, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and many others who sacrificed their careers and families for the freedom of the country,” he said.

Remembering the soldiers who died defending the country’s honour, he said: “A few days back, we heard 20 of our soldiers were martyred on the India-China border. In the last 73 years, countless soldiers have lost their lives on the borders. We remember all those soldiers today, we salute them.”