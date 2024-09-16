GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kejriwal chose ‘trial by fire’ to prove his honesty: AAP  

Delhi’s ruling party says CM’s decision to quit set high standards of morality, seeks Assembly poll in November along with Maharashtra to let city residents ‘put their stamp on Kejriwal’s honesty’

Published - September 16, 2024 01:22 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CM Arvind Kejriwal (right) with AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot in Delhi on Sunday.

CM Arvind Kejriwal (right) with AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kailash Gahlot in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday claimed that Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to quit as the Chief Minister to face the “trial by fire in people’s court” has set high standards of morality in Indian politics as an honest leader like him can’t bear false accusations of corruption.

“Imagine what would have such a person gone through after being accused of corruption. Such a person would not have been able to sleep while constantly thinking about people’s views for whom he is working?” said Delhi Finance Minister Atishi.

‘Sunita not in race’

She also junked suggestions that Mr. Kejriwal’s wife Sunita might be assuming the CM’s role, saying that the allegations stem from the BJP’s “frustration” as it could not “break” her party despite their leaders’ arrest by Central probe agencies in fake corruption cases. 

She also sought to dispel doubts about the CM’s decision to put in his papers only after two days, saying, “The decision was taken simply because today is Sunday and tomorrow is a public holiday. So, the next working day is Tuesday”.

When asked why AAP did not choose to dissolve the Assembly if the CM wants early poll, Ms. Atishi said the Election Commission could call poll anytime as the present Assembly’s tenure is set to end in less than six months now.

Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj too hailed Mr. Kejriwal’s decision to step down from the CM post “until he proves his honesty before the people with an agnipariksha (trial by fire)”.

“He is jeopardising his entire career and going to the people’s court. This is unique to him,” he added.

Frontrunners for post

Both Ms. Atishi and Mr. Bharadwaj also requested the poll panel to conduct the Delhi Assembly election along with Maharashtra in November so that people could “put their stamp on Kejriwal’s honesty”.

However, both Ministers did not comment on who will be assuming the CM’s role after Mr. Kejriwal quits, amid speculations of both being frontrunners for the post. Sources in the party, however, said Ms. Atishi could be Mr. Kejriwal’s choice for the position as she is handling most number of departments.

September 16, 2024

