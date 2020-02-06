Kejriwal challenges Shah to debate

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to a debate on issues concerning the people of Delhi.

“With an open mind, I am inviting Amit Shah for a debate in front of the people of Delhi to strengthen democracy,” Mr. Kejriwal said, while addressing a press conference.

On Tuesday, Mr. Kejriwal had challenged the BJP to declare a chief ministerial face and said that he was ready to debate with the particular leader.

“I want to tell the BJP that the people of Delhi want the BJP to declare a chief ministerial face. I am ready to debate with the person. The debate can be at any place,” Mr. Kejriwal had said and given time till 1 p.m. on Wednesday to the BJP.

“...But the BJP has not declared its CM candidate, which clearly shows that the BJP does not have a [CM] face for Delhi,” he said.

“Since Amit Shah has been at the forefront, I would like to challenge him to a debate on any issue of his choice. The people of Delhi have a lot of questions that need to be addressed. Issues like abrogation of Article 370 and Ram Mandir are national issues. People have already voted for you [BJP] at the Centre based on these issues. But what did the BJP do for Delhi? What did you [BJP] do for the people of the city in the last five years? Why should they vote for you?” the CM said.

Shaheen Bagh shooter

Mr. Kejriwal also said that he did not know details related to photos released by Delhi Police, which claimed that Kapil Baisala, who allegedly opened fired at Shaheen Bagh protest site on February 1, was an AAP member.

“I do not know. I have no idea,” Mr. Kejriwal said when asked if the person was a party member.

“If he is an AAP member, then give him double the punishment,” he added.

When asked whether his party is inquiring into the matter, he said: “Why do I need to inquire? The police are there to do the job.”

“If he is even remotely related to AAP, he deserves the maximum punishment for what he has done. I want to request the Home Minister [Shah] to stop playing politics on issue of security of the nation,” Mr. Kejriwal added.