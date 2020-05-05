Kejriwal chairs Cabinet meet as govt. offices open

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired the first Cabinet meeting after government offices were opened as part of the new lockdown guidelines.

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved the process of home isolation of mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 positive patients. “A training manual has been designed which will be given to all patients and their caregivers. A team of health workers will call each patient and educate them on best practices for home isolation. This will be followed by a daily call that will track important vitals of the patient,” the government said in a statement.

The Delhi government also approved a proposal to extend a one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 to owners of e-rickshaws registered in Delhi. “Permit-holders of paratransit vehicles who were also holding PSV badges have already been covered under the existing scheme,” the statement said.

The Delhi Cabinet also approved ration for May to 38 lakh non-PDS card-holders who registered for ration e-coupons online. Each individual will be given 4 kg of wheat and 1 kg of rice. Every family will also receive a COVID-19 relief kit that is being given to PDS card-holders.

Meanwhile, an ex-gratia amount of ₹1 crore was approved for the kin of Ankit Sharma, an IB staffer who died on February 26 in the north-east Delhi riots.