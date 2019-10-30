Kejriwal calls it historic move

The Aam Aadmi Party government rolled out its free ride scheme for women passengers aboard public buses on the festival of Bhai Dooj here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal terming it a “historic move” towards ensuring women’s safety and empowerment besides increasing their participation in the Capital’s workforce.

The scheme came into effect following the notification of an amendment to the Delhi Transport Corporation (Free and Concessional Passes) Regulations 1985 to enable the issuance of “single journey free travel passes” — pink tickets — to female passengers under the cluster scheme.

According to government records, over 2.20 lakh female commuters were issued pink tickets to avail free rides aboard DTC buses in the first shift till 5 p.m. The ridership numbers, according to a senior Delhi government official, were likely to go up following the compilation of data for the whole day and was expected to be released on Wednesday.

In his address through the recently launched AK app on Tuesday morning, the Chief Minister said the move will help in women empowerment by bridging the gender inequality that exists in society.

Similar facilities may be offered to senior citizens and students in the near future, the Chief Minister said, after the Delhi government analyses the outcome of the current scheme.

“Now women who had to drop out of schools and colleges because of high transportation costs don’t need to sacrifice their education. They can now take buses to good schools and colleges away from home. Similarly, women whose offices were far need not worry about the transportation cost,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“All these steps cannot be taken at once. We will certainly do this too [free rides for senior citizens and students] but let us start with women and see the results and based on the result we will deliberate on making these rides free for senior citizens and students too in future,” he said further.

Each pink ticket has a face value of ₹10, carried an image of the CM and also bore a message wishing for the progress of female commuters and their families.