Kejriwal brought shame on Delhi by running govt. from jail, says Rajnath Singh

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying, “We have heard about work-from-home and work-from-office, but, thanks to Kejriwal, we heard about work-from-jail for the first time.”

Addressing a rally in the reserved North West Delhi seat for the party nominee Yogender Chandoliya, Mr. Singh said, “Never before Kejriwal had a CM in India been sent to jail in connection with a corruption case. He went to prison and said the government would be run from inside it. The CM brought shame upon the people of Delhi.”

At another rally in Palam for the party’s South Delhi nominee Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP national president J.P. Nadda accused AAP of having ties with “anti-national forces”.

“During the Punjab Assembly elections, allegations were made that AAP had received funding from terrorists. Arvind Kejriwal hasn’t responded to any of the allegations till now,” Mr. Nadda said.

With Delhi scheduled to vote on May 25, campaigning will end on Thursday. BJP is up against Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc partners AAP and Congress, which are fighting the election in a 4-3 seat-sharing arrangement.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also addressed a poll event for BJP nominees Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Manoj Tiwari.

‘Did more than Cong.’

Mr. Gadkari said the Narendra Modi-led Central government had accomplished in 10 years what the Congress could not do even in 60 years of its rule.

The Minister said work on the six-lane Urban Extension Road II project, being constructed at a cost of ₹8,000 crore, will be finished soon and it would help reduce traffic between Dhaula Kuan and Gurugram by 40%.

He added that the Centre has undertaken 23 projects in Delhi, which, upon completion, will ensure that the Capital does not face water shortage till 2070. “Today, we’re happy to report that the work is under way on 17 of these 23 projects,” he said.