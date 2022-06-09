Kejriwal, British High Commissioner likely to sign knowledge-sharing deal

British official appreciates Delhi govt.’s works across the Capital

British official appreciates Delhi govt.’s works across the Capital

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement on health and education sectors.

The leaders also held an extensive discussion on road beautification, the government said.

Core priorities

“The Delhi government has identified education, healthcare, water supply and roadworks as its core priorities. Our government is spending 25% of its annual budget on education. We have spent ₹85,000 crore on education in the last seven years,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said.

“We were able to allocate funds because of our commitment to honesty. This has helped accelerate Delhi’s progress even better,” Mr. Kejriwal said. “The Delhi government has identified a few of its core priorities for the coming times. We are radically working upon enhancing Delhi’s water supply mechanism, reducing air pollution and making transport more accessible and sustainable,” he said.

“Quality administration starts from the top. We have given a clear message that we are here to serve the people. Gradually, we are gaining the trust and confidence of the people. We’ve done a fantastic job in education and healthcare, sectors and it’s being talked about across the country and worldwide,” he said in the meeting.

The British envoy appreciated the Delhi government’s “excellent works” across the Capital.