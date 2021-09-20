Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday shared the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi, which was recorded at 82 (satisfactory), and said the air quality is clean but deteriorates due to stubble burning from mid-October. He said State governments are yet to take action in supporting farmers to stop stubble burning.
Kejriwal blames stubble burning for poor AQI
NEW DELHI,
September 20, 2021 02:10 IST
