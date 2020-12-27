Kejriwal, BJP spar over state of govt. school education in U.P and Delhi

A war of words erupted on Twitter between Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP over the state of education at government-run schools and pollution in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) recently announced its decision to contest the U.P. Assembly polls.
Mr. Kejriwal attacked his counterpart in U.P. for not allowing access to government schools. “@myogiadityanath ji, has your government issued an order that no person can see the schools of U.P. government and cannot take photographs? Are your schools so bad? Won’t happen to you Come to Delhi We will also show you our schools and take your photos there [sic],” Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in response to an AAP MLA not being allowed to click pictures at one such facility in U.P.
In response, Delhi BJP spokesperson Naveen Kumar, responding to Mr. Kejriwal, shared a video of an allegedly decrepit government school building in north-east Delhi’s Mustafabad.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Virender Babbar took on Mr. Kejriwal regarding the AAP government’s announcement about installation of a smog tower. “@ArvindKejriwal ji, Delhi has become one of the most polluted cities not only in the country but in the world, and Delhiites are unfortunate to be governed by those who do not know about good and effective governance, only know how to advertise, Answer when will the smog tower be installed [sic],” he tweeted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath