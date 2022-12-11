Kejriwal: ‘BJP machinery’ made MCD polls toughest

December 11, 2022 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

AAP chief warns councillors that if they become greedy, they won’t get a party ticket the next time

The Hindu Bureau

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Amid accusations of parties trying to poach each other’s councillors, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal met newly-elected party councillors and warned them against the lure of money.

“If you work honestly then even after all the conspiracies, your character and conduct will take you forward. Lust for money is a dirty addiction and it is very difficult to get rid of this. Do not indulge in this addiction, you will be ruined,” Mr. Kejriwal said at a meeting with the councillors.

He also said it was the toughest election so far because of the BJP’s conspiracy theories and the way it used the “entire machinery” against AAP. “They fielded their entire machinery in the election which included seven Chief Ministers, 17 Union Ministers, Amit Shah and their national president J.P. Nadda,” he said.

He also warned the councillors that if they become greedy, they won’t get a party ticket the next time.

“God gave you a chance, AAP gave you the ticket and the public elected you to power. But from now on, it is up to you as to which path you choose. If you work honestly and serve the public, you will make progress in life. But if you act with greed, you will lose the ticket next time, you will lose the love and faith of the public,” he said.

Warning them about the BJP’s “attempts” to poach AAP councillors, Mr. Kejriwal said some of them might have already received calls from the saffron party. “They will offer Rs 10 lakh to someone and Rs 50 lakh to another person, and ask you to join them and vote for them while selecting the Mayor. I am sure that you will not fall for such things. So, from now on, keep recording such calls that you get from the BJP,” he said.

