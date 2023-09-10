HamberMenu
Kejriwal: BJP in panic after INDIA bloc’s bypoll wins

AAP chief’s comments come a day after opposition alliance won bypolls in four Assembly seats

September 10, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is in panic as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) emerged “very powerful” in the recent bypolls to seven Assembly seats in the country.

His comments on X (formerly Twitter) came a day after the bypoll results were declared.

While the BJP on Friday won Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura and Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, the INDIA bloc parties won four seats, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in Jharkhand’s Dumri, Congress in Kerala’s Puthuppally, Samajwadi Party in U.P’s Ghosi, and Trinamool MCongress in West Bengal’s Dhupguri.

Sharing a news report on the electoral wins on his official X handle, Mr. Kejriwal said, “INDIA bloc is very powerful. This is the reason for the BJP’s panic. This is why the BJP wants to change the country’s name.”

