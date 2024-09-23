Kejriwal betrayed Anna Hazare, gave up anti-corruption ideals: BJP  

The BJP on Sunday asked former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal its own set of five questions while alleging that he “betrayed” social activist Anna Hazare and people by not adhering to the cause of the anti-corruption movement he had once helped build.

Following the AAP converner’s rally at Jantar Mantar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had vowed to struggle for the passage of a Lokpal (ombudsman) Bill in Parliament to check corruption at the time of his party’s debut in 2013 but did nothing to achieve that.

“Why did you betray your ideals? You entered politics using an anti-corruption platform but your government has hurt public sentiments. Why have you betrayed people?” he said.

He also questioned AAP’s alliance with the Congress during the Lok Sabha poll earlier this year. “Why did you form an alliance with the Congress despite swearing in the name of your children not to do so? he asked.

He asked why Mr. Kejriwal “broke the trust” of people like Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi, and Raaj Kumar Anand, who once sided with him but later joined the BJP.