GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kejriwal betrayed Anna Hazare, gave up anti-corruption ideals: BJP  

Published - September 23, 2024 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Sunday asked former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal its own set of five questions while alleging that he “betrayed” social activist Anna Hazare and people by not adhering to the cause of the anti-corruption movement he had once helped build.

Following the AAP converner’s rally at Jantar Mantar, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had vowed to struggle for the passage of a Lokpal (ombudsman) Bill in Parliament to check corruption at the time of his party’s debut in 2013 but did nothing to achieve that.

“Why did you betray your ideals? You entered politics using an anti-corruption platform but your government has hurt public sentiments. Why have you betrayed people?” he said.

He also questioned AAP’s alliance with the Congress during the Lok Sabha poll earlier this year.  “Why did you form an alliance with the Congress despite swearing in the name of your children not to do so? he asked.

He asked why Mr. Kejriwal “broke the trust” of people like Kiran Bedi, Shazia Ilmi, and Raaj Kumar Anand, who once sided with him but later joined the BJP.

Published - September 23, 2024 01:07 am IST

Related Topics

Delhi / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.