Delhi

Kejriwal bats for resumption of economic activity in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, during the videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from other States on Monday, asked for economic activity to be allowed to resume across the Capital, barring containment zones, sources said.

The AAP government has already demanded from the Centre that all 11 districts of Delhi be not treated as red zones so that more economic activities are allowed in the national capital. Mr. Kejriwal spoke for five minutes around 8 p.m., almost five hours after the videoconference commenced.

The interaction, according to Delhi government sources, was divided into two parts. The first consisted of turn-wise submissions by Chief Ministers, followed by a turn-wise discussion on the possible extension of the lockdown. The Delhi government would follow the consensus reached at the meeting, said a source.

The Delhi government, according to the source, does not have its own stance on the issue of further extension of lockdown and now awaits directions from the Centre. On April 11, Mr. Kejriwal had sought to make a case for a Centre-sponsored relief package and funding on a par with other States to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

