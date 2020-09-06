Kejriwal attributes rise in cases to increased COVID-19 testing

New Delhi

06 September 2020

CM claims daily death rate in city not only lowest in country but across the world

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is “under control” and attributed the rise in the number of cases in the Capital to an increase in the number of tests.

“A week back we were conducting 18,000-20,000 tests per day, and we have suddenly doubled the tests to around 40,000 per day. You can consider this our biggest counter-attack against Corona. We have tried to explain things to all those who were opposing the double testing in Delhi, and all of them have joined hands with us,” he added.

‘Follow guidelines’

“I have been witnessing since the last few days that some people in Delhi are being complacent. They do not wear masks when going out or follow social distancing in public places. This is not right. We have to go to work, earn a living, run the economy, and look after our family, but we should not be careless,” he said.

“Yesterday [Friday], Delhi witnessed 2,914 COVID-19 cases. I have spoken to many experts in the last few days, some say it is a second wave but others disagree. But if we keep all these technical things aside, I have inspected the situation, the preparations, and all the data related to the virus in the last few days. When the situation worsened in June, we made you aware that cases might be on a rise till July 31 and we were prepared to tackle the situation. All I want to say is that there is no need to worry. The situation is under control,” he said at a digital briefing.

He added that the daily death rate in the city was not only the lowest in the country but also across the world.

Thirteen deaths were reported on Friday — a fatality rate of 0.4%. Mr. Kejriwal said there were days in June when the daily number of deaths was more than 100 but now these range between 10-20 despite the same number of positive cases. On June 27, there were 2,900 new cases and 66 deaths — a fatality rate of 2.2%.

Data recorded between August 15 and Friday showed that the fatality rate of Delhi was 1.4% compared to 1.7% in the country.

“We formed teams of doctors and inspected every hospital here to find out the reasons behind the rising number of deaths in a particular hospital. The doctors have done a commendable job. People are getting infected but they are also recovering swiftly. Around 87% of the people have recovered in Delhi, the national recovery rate is 77%,” he said.

Assuring citizens that there was no dearth of beds in city hospitals, Mr. Kejriwal said: “There are 14,000 beds available out of which 5,000 are occupied. Around 1,600-1,700 beds are occupied by residents of States other than Delhi, which means that only 3,000-3,300 patients belong to Delhi.”

Citizens from across India come here for treatment, which is “a matter of pride”, added Mr. Kejriwal.