Kejriwal attacks PM Modi; BJP raises issue of ‘contaminated’ water

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, accusing him of inducting 25 leaders from the Opposition whom the BJP had labelled as “corrupt” into the BJP. The AAP chief made the comments on the second day of the two-day Assembly session while highlighting the alleged misuse of the Central probe agencies.

Takes on RSS

He also took potshots at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), saying, “Their job is only to spread the carpet for those who defected from the Congress, the NCP or the Shiv Sena to the BJP because they (RSS leaders) never get tickets (to fight elections).”

Earlier in the day, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijender Gupta raised the issue of “rising groundwater pollution” in the city and expressed deep concern over the crisis.

Speaking in the Assembly, Mr. Gupta referred to a report recently sent to the Delhi government by the Central Ground Water Board and claimed that the quality of groundwater in the Capital had significantly deteriorated over the past three years.

“Despite repeated warnings and clear evidence of groundwater contamination, the Delhi government has failed to resolve the issue. Water supplied to the city’s residents is becoming increasingly polluted, leading to growing health problems,” he said. Accusing Environment Minister Gopal Rai of hiding the report, Mr. Gupta demanded that the report be tabled in the Assembly.

‘Malicious conspiracies’

The principal Opposition party also came under attack from Chief Minister Atishi, who said the BJP’s “malicious conspiracies and baseless accusations” led to the wrongful imprisonment of Mr. Kejriwal for six months, forcing him to resign from the position that the people entrusted to him.

Speaking in the House, Ms. Atishi said, “The people of Delhi will respond to the BJP’s conspiracy in the upcoming (Assembly) election in February by giving AAP all 70 seats. Arvind Kejriwal will be back as the Chief Minister, and the BJP will be wiped out in Delhi.”