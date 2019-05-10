Kejriwal attacks PM for ‘nakampanthi’ remark

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday continued his attack on Narendra Modi, a day after the Prime Minister took digs at what he termed was the “unsuccessful model” of governance being practised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, at a rally.

Accusing Mr. Modi of seeking votes in name of “fake nationalism”, Mr. Kejriwal alleged he had “done nothing” in the last five years “except jumlebaazi, foreign tours and lectures”.

In response to Mr. Modi’s comments, to the effect that the Delhi government brought the “nakampanthi” (unsuccessful or non-performing) model of governance to the Capital, Mr. Kejriwal said his party had addressed issues related to education, health, electricity and water and asked what Mr. Modi had been able to accomplish.

Three questions

In a tweet, Mr. Kejriwal argued, the people of Delhi had sought answers of three questions from him for which he had “no answers”.

“Why didn’t the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?” In the tweet, Mr. Kejriwal tagged Mr. Modi’s tweet in which he said Delhi government brought in “nakampanthi” (non-performance) model of governance.

On its part, the BJP argued that Mr. Kejriwal would not be “begging at the door of the corrupt Congress” if it had performed.

“A party which won 67 seats can’t contest these elections on its own. We are seeking votes on the basis of the work we have done. We do not get ourselves slapped in order to remain visible in the media,” the Delhi BJP tweeted.

The BJP further charged the AAP-led Delhi government with “refusing admission” to students who had failed to “make its school result tally look good”. “All you have done Kejriwal ji, is cheat the people of Delhi,” the BJP alleged.