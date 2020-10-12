Kejriwal attacks BJP over farm bills, says it left farmers to die

Addressing farmers from Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister said the AAP wanted the withdrawal of the three ‘anti-farmer’ laws

Attacking the BJP, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the three “anti-farmer” laws should be withdrawn and the BJP had “left farmers to die”.

Addressing farmers from Punjab at Jantar Mantar, Mr. Kejriwal said, “AAP opposes these three anti-farmer laws and we demand that these three laws should be withdrawn. Secondly, a law should be brought that 100% produce will be purchased at MSP (Minimum Support Price) and farmers will get 1.5 times their cost. I support your demands and stand with you along with the people of Delhi.”

He said that in 2014, before the election, the BJP had promised the implementation of the Swaminathan Committee report which said that the MSP would be 1.5 times of cost of production.

“But after winning the election, they have ended the MSP. As per media reports, only 6% of produce is taken by the government at the MSP. Farmers are demanding that 100% of produce should be purchased at the MSP and the price should be 1.5 times of cost of production and you did the opposite. You have left the farmers to die,” Mr. Kejriwal said attacking the BJP.