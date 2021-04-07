Kejriwal asks officials to expedite road projects

New Delhi

07 April 2021 00:37 IST

Work on 35 kilometre stretch to be completed by year end: govt.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday chaired a review meeting with PWD Minister Satyendar Jain and the department’s officials on the status of redesigning and streetscaping of seven road stretches and 540 kilometres of identified roads in the city along the lines of European cities.

According to the government, work has started on the 35 kilometres identified in different localities and will be fully completed by the end of this year.

The redesigning of the roads will include parking for rickshaws, separate parking spaces, green belts, open public spaces, cycle and pedestrian lanes among other measures.

At the meeting, the Chief Minister also directed officials to expedite the process and remove all obstacles in its completion to ensure that the October 2021 target is met, the government stated.

Later in the day, he also visited Sriniwaspuri Ring Road and inspected the pilot project of its redevelopment. He also reviewed the progress of all the roads under the project one by one during the meeting. First, the Chief Minister reviewed the redesign work of roads that are being beautified under the pilot project which, PWD officials said, was “progressing rapidly.”

“The process of designing the roads should be done in a swift manner and the project should be completed within the stipulated deadline, that is, by 2023,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as saying.

“The PWD should ensure the removal of all obstacles; the project needs to be completed in two years. The tender process and other formalities should be completed as soon as possible for rapid completion of the project,” he was also quoted as saying.

According to the government, the officials assured the Chief Minister that the tender process would be completed in the next one to two months and work would begin by the middle of the year. Officials also assured Mr. Kejriwal that work of redesigning and developing the roads was expected to be completed by 2023, the government stated.

Considerable progress

At the same time, under the pilot project, considerable progress has been made on the 35 kilometre stretch. The redevelopment of about 5.5 kilometres of the road from Ring Road to Ashram has been completed, it said,

The redevelopment of about 6 kilometres of road from Wazirpur Depot crossing to Rithala Metro Station is ongoing and work is also under way on a road of about 5.2 kilometres from Britannia Chowk to the Outer Ring Road in Pritampura’s West Enclave.

Similarly, the government stated, the work of the beautification of 3.1 kilometres from Shivdaspuri Marg to the Patel Road, Moti Nagar t-Point to Pusa Road and Laxmi Nagar to Karkari Mor on Vikas Marg is also under way.