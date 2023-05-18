Kejriwal asks DJB to desilt all sewer lines in the Capital

May 18, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to clean and desilt all trunk sewer lines of the Capital. The process, to be executed in five phases, will ensure that every sewer line is meticulously cleaned within a span of five years, the government said, adding that it will become a regular process.

The desilting work will be done with advanced machinery and the authorities have been instructed to establish proper waste disposal systems for the waste extracted from the sewer lines.

The cleaning process will alleviate the risk of sanitation-related hazards, prevent water contamination in the Yamuna river and mitigate the problem of waterlogging on roads during monsoon seasons, the government said.

Distressing visuals revealing the poor condition of all sewer lines was shown to Mr. Kejriwal at the meeting. He was informed that a comprehensive cleaning of these trunk sewer lines had never been undertaken in the past, a statement from the government said. It also said that to ensure transparency and accountability, the desilting process will be documented through video recordings.

Contaminated water

Mr. Kejriwal issued directives to Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to find a permanent solution to the problem of contaminated water in the city and ensure that water supply for consumption should be from the tap itself.

Chief Minister highlighted the outdated standards of four water treatment plants in the city and emphasised the urgent need for their modernisation.

“Any pipeline issues contributing to water contamination must be promptly addressed, and if necessary, replacement should be undertaken. The DJB needs to tackle localised ammonia concerns, through comprehensive measures and a detailed action plan,” Mr. Kejriwal said. Officers were also asked to promptly identify areas experiencing complaints of dirty water and to take immediate action to investigate the causes and implement effective solutions.