Kejriwal asks COVID-19 survivors from all faiths to donate plasma

Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Sunday requested patients who had recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate plasma as plasma therapy was showing positive results and had saved the lives of many critical COVID-19 patients.

The CM requested people from all faiths to come forward to donate the plasma. “People of all faiths and religions are coming forward to save the lives of people belonging to other faiths and religions. So what if the life of a Hindu patient is saved by the plasma donated by a Muslim patient who has recovered from COVID-19, and what if a Muslim patient who is serious is saved by a Hindu patient,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Also read: Watch | Convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

He added that God had created everyone equal and the walls of religion and faith were created by us. “Corona can infect people of all faiths and religions, and plasma donated by a person, whether Hindu or Muslim or any other faith, can save the lives of everybody. If people of all faiths — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists stand united, the whole world together cannot defeat us," he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the main motive of his government was zero COVID-19 related death rate.

He also announced that standalone and neighborhood shops in Delhi will now open as per MHA orders but no shops will be open in containment areas.