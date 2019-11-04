Kejriwal asks citizens to follow rules, make scheme successful

On the eve of the implementation of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhiites to follow the provisions of the plan even as he blamed stubble burning in neighbouring States for pollution woes in the Capital.

The people of Delhi, Mr. Kejriwal argued, had “done nothing” over the last 20 days leading to the spike in pollution levels in the Capital, which, he said, witnessed “good or moderate” air quality between February and October this year.

“We are implementing the odd-even scheme from tomorrow [Monday] from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I want to request you all to please follow the rules for the safety of yourself and your family. I will also follow the rules along with you all,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Delhi is extremely polluted today. There is smoke all around. The children and the elderly are suffering the most. But what is the fault of the people of Delhi? From February to the second week of October this year, the pollution levels in Delhi were at good or moderate levels. The air and the sky were clear,” Mr. Kejriwal said while showing comparative aerial pictures of the city.

“This picture of a blue and clear sky in Delhi was clicked 20 days back. And these pictures have been clicked today. There is smog and pollution everywhere. But the people of Delhi have done nothing in the last 20 days that may have led to such a situation. There was no sudden spike in vehicles plying on the city roads or industries. The air quality deteriorated due to the smoke from stubble burning in the neighbouring States,” he alleged.

A few years ago, the Chief Minister argued, Delhi used to remain polluted “all year long” but this was prior to the people of Delhi taking several measures to battle pollution in the State. Frequent power cuts, he said, was a major issue leading to the usage of five-six lakh diesel generators during major power cuts.

The city, he said, now had 24-hour electricity and diesel generators were no longer in use which had reduced pollution considerably. The Delhi government had carried out afforestation on 600 acres of land to increase the forest cover in the State among taking other measures, he added.

“We have done whatever we could to reduce pollution in the State during rest of the year. We are not blaming anybody. We are saying that everyone should come together and find a solution. There should be no politics. It is a matter of grave concern for all of us. Our health is at stake,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Sharing cars

“Delhi Cabinet Ministers and officials will also follow them [the provisions of odd-even scheme]. I would request you to share a car with your friend. I will also share a car with one of my fellow Ministers,” he added.