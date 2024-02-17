ADVERTISEMENT

Kejriwal appears in court through video conferencing in excise policy case

February 17, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi court had granted exemption to CM Arvind Kejriwal from physical appearance in the case of evading ED summons

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Rouse Avenue court through video conferencing and submitted that he couldn’t come in person as budget session is going on.

Mr. Kejriwal sought another date for personal appearance.

The Delhi court had granted exemption to Mr. Kejriwal from physical appearance in the case of evading ED summons.

Mr. Kejriwal had to appear in person before the court on a complaint registered by the ED. The agency has alleged that he is not complying with its summons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US