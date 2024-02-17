Kejriwal appears in court through video conferencing in excise policy case

February 17, 2024 10:26 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal appeared before the Rouse Avenue court through video conferencing and submitted that he couldn’t come in person as budget session is going on.

Mr. Kejriwal sought another date for personal appearance.

The Delhi court had granted exemption to Mr. Kejriwal from physical appearance in the case of evading ED summons.

Mr. Kejriwal had to appear in person before the court on a complaint registered by the ED. The agency has alleged that he is not complying with its summons.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT