Kejriwal appears in court for summons case hearing, gets bail

March 17, 2024 01:14 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after he personally appeared before it for a hearing on Enforcement Directorate (ED) complaints seeking his prosecution for not complying with summonses for questioning in an excise policy case.

The court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted him bail after he furnished a bail bond and a surety of ₹15,000 each.

After getting bail, the CM also moved an application under Section 207 of the CrPC, seeking documents detailing the reasons and grounds for ED summonses.

Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, on behalf of the agency, replied that Mr. Kejriwal has been given whatever documents he is entitled to. The court ordered the agency to reply to the application and listed the matter for hearing on April 1.

A sessions court had on Friday rejected Mr. Kejriwal’s plea seeking a stay on the proceedings in the magistrate court, which had ordered him to personally appear before it on March 16 after the probe agency filed two separate complaints against him for repeatedly skipping its notices for questioning.

Skipped eight notices

The CM has so far skipped eight summonses issued by the probe agency between December 2023 and March 2024 in the case, involving the allegations that the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers for monetary considerations.

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are in judicial custody in connection with the case. Earlier, the Chief Minister had appeared before the court through videoconferencing on February 17 and expressed inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the Delhi Assembly session. The court had noted that Mr. Kejriwal was “legally bound” to comply with the summonses.

